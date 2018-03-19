Nifty may open lower; shed 14 points: Dynamic Levels

February 2, 2018: Benchmark indices witnessed the steepest single-day fall in more than a year on Friday as stricter tax rules for stock investments and the easing of fiscal deficit targets unnerved investors. The Sensex plunged about 840 points, or 2.3 percent to close at 35,06.

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy on March 21, 2018 at 11:30 PM; the Fed is highly expected to hike its interest rates by 25 basis points. US 3 month treasury is trading at 1.77 and current interest rate in US is 1.50, this is signaling a rate hike by 25 basis points.

FII & PRO has build short position in Options by 1 lakh contract on Friday as shown in table below, double than its average daily trading of 43 thousand contracts. Today If Nifty and Small cap Index trades below its PDL of 10180 and 8099 respectively by breaching 20- 30 points we might see further

selling pressure in the market.

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 14 points against Friday’s close 10238 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10224.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.