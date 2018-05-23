Nifty may claw back to 10,630; PNB may rise up to 12% in the short-term

Jaydeb Dey

The Nifty ended Tuesday 0.19 percent higher at 10,536.70. It rose from the day’s low of 10,490.55 before ending the session with a Spinning Top candle. Its critical resistance of 10,560 is still intact on the upside and needs to be broken for a pullback towards 10,630 levels.

A Spinning Top candle after five consecutive days of downfall implies indecision among traders. So, a pullback beyond 10,560 levels towards 10,630 is not a distinct possibility. On the flipside, a break below 10,500 may unfold the next leg of downfall towards 10,420 levels.

On the Nifty hourly chart, it is still trading below its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) placed around 10,620 levels. Hence, the bearish bias is still intact. A flattened average directional index (ADX) coupled with recovery in the relative strength index (RSI) from its oversold zone might cause a pullback towards 10,630 levels. However, a break out above the immediate critical resistance placed around 10,560 is necessary.

Nifty patterns on multiple timeframes show that it is currently trading below both its critical levels placed around 10,560 and 10,630. Hence, weakness is likely to persist. We don’t rule out the possibility of a counter pullback towards 10,630 levels.

The Bank Nifty on Tuesday ended 0.1 percent lower at 25,777.70. It ended the session with a Doji candle. Its critical support around 25,700 is still intact. A pullback is likely to find tough resistance around 26,100 levels.

Based on thorough technical study, the research firm recommends Punjab National Bank. The stock can offer up to 12 percent return in the short-term:

Punjab National Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 90, stop loss: Rs 75, Return: 12%

After a prolonged downfall, the stock rebounded from the critical support around Rs 75 levels. It looks extremely oversold on the daily chart and ended the session with a bullish body candle.

Based on above mentioned observations, the firm recommends PNB as a buy on dips for the short term upside target of Rs 90.

The author is Technical Analyst at Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. The views and ideas expressed above may have been suggested to the clients of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. It is advised that investors/traders should consult with their Certified Experts before taking any investment decision.