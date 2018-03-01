App
Feb 28, 2018 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty likely to shed 70 points at opening bell: Maximus Securities

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 70 points at the opening bell, says Maximus Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
October 24, 2008: The Sensex plunged 9.09 percent intraday or 869.64 points. However, the Index was down by 1070.63 points or 10.96 percent to close at 8,701.07 while the Nifty ended at 2,557.25, down 13.11 percent or 386 points. The BSE Midcap closed 8.38 percent lower and BSE Smallcap Index ended 7.66 percent down. The main reason for the fall was that the Central Bank in its policy review did not reduce its rate. The fall was further aided by the confirmation of recession in the UK.
October 24, 2008: The Sensex plunged 9.09 percent intraday or 869.64 points. However, the Index was down by 1070.63 points or 10.96 percent to close at 8,701.07 while the Nifty ended at 2,557.25, down 13.11 percent or 386 points. The BSE Midcap closed 8.38 percent lower and BSE Smallcap Index ended 7.66 percent down. The main reason for the fall was that the Central Bank in its policy review did not reduce its rate. The fall was further aided by the confirmation of recession in the UK.

Maximus Securities’ Daily Report:

F&O Outlook:

Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 1.05 from 1.09. The fall in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 9900 and increase in CE of 10700. PE of 10500 and CE of 10600 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Opening for the Day:

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 70 points at the opening bell.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

