Nifty likely to open on positive note, gain 41 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Indian benchmark index Nifty rallied for the first time after 6 days of consecutive selling. Markets witnessed an extremely volatile trading session where Indices trimmed gains in morning trade; however indices came off the day's low and traded with modest gains till afternoon trade to end in green by the final hour of trade.

The index gained 88 points or 0.87 percent to close at 10243. Most public sector banks rose on short covering yesterday. Major players of the market FII & PRO yesterday bought 75522 contracts in index option data which suggest market may show further strength.

The immediate support for Nifty is 10142, whereas 10441 will act as an immediate resistance.

Small cap index however underperformed Nifty as it just rose by 0.39 percent in comparison to Nifty which rose by 0.87 percent. The index opened at 8013 and closed 7985 after making a low of 7828.

Power, Banks-Private and PSU and Metals & Mining were among the top performing sector which gained from day lows.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 41 points against yesterday’s close 10,243 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10,280.

