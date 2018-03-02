App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 01, 2018 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty likely to open gap down by 41 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 41 points against yesterday’s close 10,519 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10478, says a report by Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Nifty yesterday closed at 10493 after making high of 10535, the Index made low of 10463. Smallcap Index closed at 8357 after making low of 8256, the Index made a high of 8369.

Rupee yesterday closed at 65.15 after making high of 65.60. The currency has been trading above its 2-month high of 64.73. If it continues its fleet then we might see pressure coming in market.

In last two trading sessions, FII & PRO has build sell position for 79883 contracts. However in current expiry both FII & PRO have only 33000 sell contracts.

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 41 points against yesterday's close 10,519 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10478.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

