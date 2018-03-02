Nifty likely to open gap down by 41 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

Nifty yesterday closed at 10493 after making high of 10535, the Index made low of 10463. Smallcap Index closed at 8357 after making low of 8256, the Index made a high of 8369.

Rupee yesterday closed at 65.15 after making high of 65.60. The currency has been trading above its 2-month high of 64.73. If it continues its fleet then we might see pressure coming in market.

In last two trading sessions, FII & PRO has build sell position for 79883 contracts. However in current expiry both FII & PRO have only 33000 sell contracts.

Nifty Future is opening gap down by 41 points against yesterday’s close 10,519 as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10478.

