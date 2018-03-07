Nifty likely to open around 10,220; selling pressure may drag index towards 10,150: Stewart & Mackertich

By Stewart & Mackertich

Nifty ended 1.06 percent lower at 10249.25. Early morning pull back failed to rise above the critical dual resistance zone of 10,410-10,460 and reacted down sharply towards breaking down most critical support of 10,280.

Furious selloff in the last hour of trading led to a closing below 10,280 levels. Hence, needless to say, the Nifty may continue to trade on the weaker side as long as it trades below 10280.

Ending the session with a huge bearish candle below 10,280 is an indication of further weakness and may take the Index towards 200 daily EMA placed around 10,100 levels. Midway support is placed around 10,150.

On the Nifty hourly chart; furious selloff in the last hour of trading while RSI turned downward suggests, this correction might get extended further towards 10,150 and 10,100 levels.

Nifty patterns on multiple time frames show, it closed below the critical level of 10,280. Hence, selling pressure may again gather steam on rise around 10,280 and may take the index towards 10,150 and 10,100.

The crucial support for Nifty is placed at 10,150 and 10,100 while the Index has resistance at 10,280 and 10,350.

Taking global cues, Nifty is expected to open negative around 10,220 and likely to remain weak below 10,280. Downside supports are placed around 10,150 and 10,100.

