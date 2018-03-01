Nifty likely to head towards 10900: Top 3 stocks which could give up to 15% return

Mazhar Mohammad

Albeit Indian markets appear to have underperformed Global peers recently, it appears that they reached a point of stability from where a decent up move can be expected in the coming week.

Interestingly, though the recent correction is looking like somewhat bigger than the previous corrections, the market witnessed during its almost one-way street kind of move from the lows of 7893 registered in December 2016 there are certain similarities with them.

During this upmove, the only bigger price cut which markets witnessed is of around 4.5 percent whereas time wise a bigger consolidation of 8 weeks was witnessed in August 2017.

Barring this, all other corrections ended with almost a sideways move of 4 weeks. Essentially, till 2017 market witnessed a price cut of around 5 percent whereas time wise correction lasted for 4 weeks only.

Though it can be too early to conclude that a bottom is in place at recent swing low of 10276 this market may not go down to much lower levels as it is triggered by global factors and latter on demotivated by domestic events like PNB Scandal unless more skeletons tumble out of the cupboard from this murky event.

Technically speaking, after the cut of 8 percent from the highs of 11171 – 10276 levels in last 4 weeks technical setup is slowly getting poised for a sustainable up move as indices are negotiating confluence of support levels on medium time frame charts.

Interestingly, this correction brought down the indices towards its 21-week EMA which offered support and propped up the prices in the past during corrective phases hence a similar bounce from current levels looks inevitable and unless Nifty50 registers a weekly close below this average, whose value is placed around 10416, more selling pressure should not be expected.

Besides, another notable observation on weekly charts is that the index closed almost around 10450 levels for last 3 weeks (on the weekly chart) thereby recovering intra week losses from the lows of 10300 levels which is almost looks like a double bottom with two nearby swing lows.

Short term picture:

As we have been calling for a pullback rally for last couple of trading sessions the same appears to have materialized on Friday’s session by recouping all the weekly losses which resulted in the Dragon Fly Doji kind of formation on weekly charts. Usually, this kind of pattern appears at a potential major turning point.

Hence, once Nifty50 closes and sustains above its 50 Day EMA of 10559 levels bigger targets towards 10900 can’t be ruled out considering the major reversal formation on the weekly chart.

Importance of this average stems out from the fact that on a pullback attempt from the lows of 10276 this average successfully offered resistance to Nifty50 on two occasions. Hence once the said average is conquered then it shall facilitate more upsides.

There can be some hiccups around 10630 levels but based on strong reversal pattern on weekly charts and the amount of time index spent around 10300 levels with almost registering double bottom kind of scenario we expect the resistance on the way up to be cleared.

On sectoral front Bank Nifty almost went close to test its 200-Days Moving Average with a new swing low in this correction but appears to have posted a short-term bottom with three consecutive closes around 14790 levels signaling a reversal.

Hence, traders should pay more attention towards this sector to reap quick benefits out of short-term trades. Metals made strong come back in the last session with almost 3% gain and momentum in this sector shall once again pick up if the index manages to close above 4100 levels.

Trading ideas for the week ahead:

Axis Bank: BUY| Target Rs570| Stop Loss Rs517| Return 6 percent

Decent correction from the highs of 627 brought down this counter towards its 200-Day Moving Average (DEMA) which appears to be offering support. In the last couple of trading sessions, this counter witnessed buying support as suggested by long lower shadows after testing the said average.

Friday’s strong up move appears to have set the stage for a decent short-term rally which can easily take this counter towards Rs575 kind levels. Hence, positional traders are advised to go long for a target of Rs570 with a stop loss of 517.

National Aluminium: BUY| Target Rs75| Stop Loss Rs64| Return 10 percent

Positive Divergence on momentum oscillators accompanied with a strong pullback in Friday’s session is suggesting that this counter might have started a fresh leg of uptrend after the recent drubbing it took from the highs 79.

Hence, on such a recovery attempt it should ideally head towards its 200 Day Moving Average. Positional traders are advised to make use of this opportunity and go long for a target of 75 with a stop below 64 on a closing basis.

Firstsource Solutions: BUY| Target Rs59| Stop Loss 45| Return 15 percent

A clean breakout on monthly line chart after a multiyear consolidation phase can be a harbinger of massive upmove awaiting for this counter. However, minor hiccups can be there around 53 kind of levels which this counter should eventually able to clear to scale bigger up move.

Hence, positional traders should lap it up at current levels for an initial target of 59 with a stop below 47 on a closing basis where as long-term investors can buy into this for a target of 75 with a stop below 45 on a closing basis.

