Nifty closes shy of 20,000 amid strong rally and robust fundamentals

The country's robust economic fundamentals amid a weak global growth outlook have become a pivotal rallying point for investors, experts said.

The flagship Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was on the verge of breaching the psychological 20,000 mark on July 20. In the past three months, the index has surged by 15 percent, fueled by inflows of over Rs 1.3 lakh crore. Meanwhile, the mid- and small-cap indices have experienced an even more substantial rally, each rising by about 25 percent.

Several factors contribute to the market's bull run. The country's robust economic fundamentals amid a weak global growth outlook have become a pivotal rallying point for investors, experts said. Furthermore, the anticipation of a rise in corporate profitability and moderation in price-to-earning multiples has significantly increased the attractiveness of the Indian markets to Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).

Analysts said that the economic outlook for India is showing signs of improvement. The country boasts the best growth-inflation balance among the major global economies, with a resilient growth trajectory and a decline in inflation.

Leading indicators such as Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, private capital expenditure, credit growth, and Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) all point to sustained growth momentum in the Indian economy.

The growing belief that the US Federal Reserve could soon halt its interest rate-hiking cycle is also enhancing positive sentiments in the market. Investors are increasingly optimistic about the potential pause in rate increases, leading to a positive impact on market sentiments.