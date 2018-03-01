Nifty Future to open gap up by 12 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty yesterday expired on a flat note and traded in a narrow range for the most part of the day before witnessing a pullback in the last hour of trade and inched the index higher from its day

low.

Major Players of the market FII and PRO have squared-off more than 2.33 lakh contracts yesterday, suggesting strength in the market for the March expiry.

Nifty index lost 14 points or 0.14 percent from its previous close. The index remained in negative zone in mid-morning trade and regained strength in the final hour of trading. The index opened at 10354 and closed at 10383 after making a low of 10341.

The Small Cap Index closed down by 40 points or 0.48%. The Index made a high of 8223 and closed at 8186 after making a low of 8162.

Among the sectoral performance, Metals & Mining and IT were the top performing sector which gained by 0.43 percent and 0.35 percent respectively from its previous close.

Nifty Future is opening gap up by 12 points against yesterday’s close as indicated by SGX Nifty which is currently trading at 10398.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.