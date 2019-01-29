Nielsen India projects FMCG industry growth at 11-12% in 2019 vs 13.8% in 2018

Market research firm Nielsen India has lowered its FMCG growth projection for calendar year 2019 at 11-12 percent compared to 13.8 percent growth clocked in 2018.

Nielsen had projected FMCG industry growth for 2018 at 13 percent.

"Our projection (for 2019) suggest that first half of the year (Jan-Jun) will have decent double digit growth, while the industry in the second half (Jul-Dec) will taper down to high single digits," Nielsen said in its report.

The research firm said that similar trends will be witnessed across the key super group of product categories such as food, personal care and home care.

In the calendar year 2019, Nielsen expects 12-13 percent growth from Food, 10-11 percent each from personal care and home care products.

Food contributes 55 percent to the FMCG sector, followed by personal care (25 percent), Home care (14 percent) and over the counter products (6 percent).

Sameer Shukla, Executive Director, RMS-South Asia at Nielsen India pointed out that historically, for India's FMCG industry, growth rates in election years have been a tad lower than other years.

According to Nielsen, some of the key drivers for the FMCG industry during the current year 2019 are conducive macro-economic environment, the base effect, the rural growth consumption story, sustained benefits from GST regime and election impact.

However, Nitya Bhalla, Data Science Leader, South Asia at Nielsen India feels that policy dynamics around eCom and the way local and multinational e-tailers respond to it will have an impact on the industry growth

She also said that quantum of foreign direct investment (FDI) that India attracts in the face of changing global trade dynamics will also have a bearing on the growth rate.

Along with that prices of crude oil and commodities such as palm oil and copra and strength of rupee exchange value will also influence the industry growth.

Indian FMCG industry registered a healthy double-digit growth (13.8 percent) in the calendar.

The FMCG industry saw a healthy consumption led growth where contribution of volume led growth shot up to 77 percent in 2018, a 13 percentage point jump over that in 2017.

The healthy consumption growth in 2018 was driven by favourable macros such as GDP growth and Inflation and manufacturers passing on the benefits of margin expansion coming out of GST regime.

In 2018, FMCG sector registered 13.8 percent growth largely driven by volumes. Interestingly, 10.7 percent out of the 13.8 percent overall growth in 2018 was volume or consumption driven growth while the remaining was price-led growth. Last year’s volume growth was highest in last 10 years.

Nielsen pointed out that the price-led growth is likely to be slightly higher in 2019 as against 2018, depending on the industry dynamics and macro factors.