App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nielsen India projects FMCG industry growth at 11-12% in 2019 vs 13.8% in 2018

Nielsen pointed out that the price-led growth is likely to be slightly higher in 2019 as against 2018, depending on the industry dynamics and macro factors.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Market research firm Nielsen India has lowered its FMCG growth projection for calendar year 2019 at 11-12 percent compared to 13.8 percent growth clocked in 2018.

Nielsen had projected FMCG industry growth for 2018 at 13 percent.

"Our projection (for 2019) suggest that first half of the year (Jan-Jun) will have decent double digit growth, while the industry in the second half (Jul-Dec) will taper down to high single digits," Nielsen said in its report.

The research firm said that similar trends will be witnessed across the key super group of product categories such as food, personal care and home care.

related news

In the calendar year 2019, Nielsen expects 12-13 percent growth from Food, 10-11 percent each from personal care and home care products.

Food contributes 55 percent to the FMCG sector, followed by personal care (25 percent), Home care (14 percent) and over the counter products (6 percent).

Sameer Shukla, Executive Director, RMS-South Asia at Nielsen India pointed out that historically, for India's FMCG industry, growth rates in election years have been a tad lower than other years.

According to Nielsen, some of the key drivers for the FMCG industry during the current year 2019 are conducive macro-economic environment, the base effect, the rural growth consumption story, sustained benefits from GST regime and election impact. 

However, Nitya Bhalla, Data Science Leader, South Asia at Nielsen India feels that policy dynamics around eCom and the way local and multinational e-tailers respond to it will have an impact on the industry growth

She also said that quantum of foreign direct investment (FDI) that India attracts in the face of changing global trade dynamics will also have a bearing on the growth rate.

Along with that prices of crude oil and commodities such as palm oil and copra and strength of rupee exchange value will also influence the industry growth.

Indian FMCG industry registered a healthy double-digit growth (13.8 percent) in the calendar. 

The FMCG industry saw a healthy consumption led growth where contribution of volume led growth shot up to 77 percent in 2018, a 13 percentage point jump over that in 2017.

The healthy consumption growth in 2018 was driven by favourable macros such as GDP growth and Inflation and manufacturers passing on the benefits of margin expansion coming out of GST regime. 

In 2018, FMCG sector registered 13.8 percent growth largely driven by volumes. Interestingly, 10.7 percent out of the 13.8 percent overall growth in 2018 was volume or consumption driven growth while the remaining was price-led growth. Last year’s volume growth was highest in last 10 years.

Nielsen pointed out that the price-led growth is likely to be slightly higher in 2019 as against 2018, depending on the industry dynamics and macro factors.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #FMCG

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.