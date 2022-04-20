Nicomac Machinery to sell 1.5% stake in Gland Pharma via block deals tomorrow

live bse live

Nicomac Machinery will sell 1.5 percent stake in Gland Pharma via block deals on April 21, CNBC TV18 reported citing sources.

The investor is selling about 2.45 million shares in the company, which accounts for around 1.5 percent of the total outstanding shares, reports said, citing the terms of the deal.

The floor price has been reportedly set at Rs 3,118 per share. This marks a discount of around five percent, as compared to the price of Gland Pharma shares at the market closing hours on April 20.

Reports citing the terms of the deal claimed that "there is an option to upsize the deal". They further added that the terms include a 60-day lockup on the seller.

Citigroup is a joint bookrunner for the block deal, the reports noted.

The news shortly after stock trading platform Motilal Oswal projected a positive outlook for Gland Pharma. "We value GLAND at 35x 12-month forward P/E to arrive at our TP of Rs 4,040. We remain positive given: a) its niche product pipeline in injectables, b) volume gains in existing products, c) wider market operations for its portfolio, d) a strong cash cushion for inorganic growth, and e) consistent compliance," it said.

Motilal Oswal further noted that Gland has 11 injectable products in the USFDA - the American drug regulator - shortage list, which have combined sales of USD400 million over the past 12 months. "The overall number of drugs under shortage in the US has declined to a 15-year low at present. However, the number of injectables facing a shortage is at its 20-year average, but is at a record high as a percentage of total drug shortages. Among the Indian players present in the US, Gland appears to be the largest beneficiary from drugs under shortages due to consistent compliance and manufacturing capacity/capabilities," it added.

