Last Updated : May 12, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nickel prices on Tuesday fell 1.05 percent to Rs 933 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for May delivery traded down by Rs 9.90, or 1.05 percent, to Rs 933 per kg with a business turnover of 1,557 lots.

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to fall in nickel prices here.

First Published on May 12, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #nickel

