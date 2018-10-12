App
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 12:53 PM IST

Nickel futures slide on profit-booking

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in the current month shed 70 paise, or 0.07 per cent to Rs 935.50 per kg in a business turnover of 302 lots.

Nickel prices declined 0.07 per cent to Rs 935.50 per kg in futures trade Friday as speculators booked profits at existing levels amid easing demand at the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in the current month shed 70 paise, or 0.07 per cent to Rs 935.50 per kg in a business turnover of 302 lots.

Analysts said profit-booking by participants at prevailing levels amid fall in demand from alloy-makers at the spot market, mainly influenced nickel prices at futures trade.
