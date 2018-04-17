App
Apr 16, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC's 50 MW solar project in Tamil Nadu synchronised with grid

The project was synchronised with the grid last month in presence of the commissioning team consisting of senior officers from TANGEDCO and the NHPC project officials, an NHPC statement said.

State-run NHPC today said it has synchronised a 50 MW solar PV project at Theni/Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu with the grid.

The Power Station has generated 6.87 MU (million units) up to April 15, 2018. The solar project shall provide an annual generation of 105 MU with sale of entire power to the TANGEDCO in accordance with the power purchase agreement.

The project was executed on EPC (engineering procurement and construction) basis with a time frame of nine months. Domestically manufactured Solar PV modules are used for the project, it added.

