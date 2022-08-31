English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NHPC to sell power to PTC India from upcoming Nepal projects

    The MoU was signed by NHPC CMD A.K. Singh and Dr. Rajib K. Mishra, CMD, PTC India Limited.

    PTI
    August 31, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST
    State-run hydro power giant NHPC has inked a pact with PTC India to supply electricity to be generated from upcoming West Seti & Seti River-6 projects in Nepal, a statement said.

    As per the MoU, PTC shall purchase the Contracted Capacity from NHPC from date of commercial operation of the projects for onward sale to the state utilities/discoms/bulk consumers on long term basis in India and neighbouring countries.

    The PTC India shall also endeavour to sell any untied capacity on medium/short term basis or on power exchanges, it stated.
    first published: Aug 31, 2022 07:09 am
