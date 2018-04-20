App
Apr 20, 2018 08:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC targets more than 5% growth in power generation in FY19

NHPC signed the MoU with the Power Ministry for 2018-19 today, the power PSU said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
State-run NHPC aims more than 5 percent growth in power generation at 25.4 billion units and a revenue of Rs 8,000 crore in 2018/19 fiscal, according to an MoU signed with the Power Ministry.

The generation target under excellent rating has been set as 25,400 million unit (MU) against last year's target of 24,000 MU.

Excellent targets for revenue from operations (Net) has been kept as Rs 8,000 crore, operating profit as a percentage of revenue from operations (Net) has been kept as 27.50 percent and PAT/ average net worth has been kept as 9 percent.

Further to ensure optimum utilisation of budget, CAPEX programme of NHPC has been assigned 6 percent weightage in the MoU 2018-19.

