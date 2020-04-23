App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC raises Rs 750 crore via bonds

The coupon rate of 6.80 percent is the lowest in the current fiscal and lower by 30 basis points than the prevailing AAA rated 10 years bonds at 7.10 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday raised Rs 750 crore through issuance of bonds on private placement basis. "NHPC has raised Rs 750 crore today through private placement of bonds at very competitive interest rate of 6.80 percent per annum for a loan tenure of 10 years," the company said in a statement.

As per the statement, the issue structure consists of base size of Rs 500 crore with green shoe option of Rs 250 crore.

However, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the issue was taken overwhelmingly by the market and oversubscribed 3.87 times.

Close

The coupon rate of 6.80 percent is the lowest in the current fiscal and lower by 30 basis points than the prevailing AAA rated 10 years bonds at 7.10 percent.

related news

NHPC carries highest credit credentials and is rated AAA by leading rating agencies, it added.

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Market news #NHPC

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.