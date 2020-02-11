NHPC raises Rs 1,500 cr via bonds

In a BSE filing, the company said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 7.13 per cent NHPC AA Series Bonds.
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore via bonds on private placement basis.
In a BSE filing, the company said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 7.13 per cent NHPC AA Series Bonds.NHPC stock settled at Rs 24, down 1.03 per cent, on the BSE.
- Click here for Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates, News, Views and Analysis
- Click here for full coverage on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
First Published on Feb 11, 2020 07:33 pm