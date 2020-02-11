NHPC raises Rs 1,500 cr via bonds

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore via bonds on private placement basis.

In a BSE filing, the company said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore through private placement of secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible 7.13 per cent NHPC AA Series Bonds.

NHPC stock settled at Rs 24, down 1.03 per cent, on the BSE.