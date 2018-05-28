App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2018 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC Q4 net profit rises 18% to Rs 185 crore

State-run hydro power giant NHPC today posted an 18 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 185.33 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, helped by lower expenses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run hydro power giant NHPC today posted an 18 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 185.33 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, helped by lower expenses. The company's net profit was Rs 156.88 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2017, a BSE filing said.

Total revenue in the quarter dipped to Rs 1,434.43 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,604.99 crore a year ago. Total expenses were Rs 1,352.07 crore in the quarter, down from Rs 1,742 crore in the corresponding three months of 2016-17.

On annual basis, its consolidated net profit came in at Rs 2,781.04 crore for the entire 2017-18 fiscal, down from Rs 3,485.90 crore in the previous financial year.

The board of directors in a meeting today has also recommended the payment of final dividend at the rate of 2.8 percent of face value of Rs 10 per equity share (Rs 0.28 per share) for 2017-18, subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

This dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.12 per equity share already declared in February 2018, thereby making total dividend for 2017-18 to Rs 1.40 per equity share, on the face value of Rs 10 each.

tags #earnings #Results

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.