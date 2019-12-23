NHPC plans to raise up to Rs 2,000cr in FY'20

As per a BSE filing by the company, its board will meet on December 28 to consider a proposal to raise the amount through issuance of corporate bonds on private placement basis or via a term loan or external commercial borrowing.
State-owned NHPC on Monday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through various instruments.
As per a BSE filing by the company, its board will meet on December 28 to consider a proposal to raise the amount through issuance of corporate bonds on private placement basis or via a term loan or external commercial borrowing."The Board of Directors of NHPC...will consider the proposal for raising of debt up to Rs 2,000 crore during 2019-20 through issuance of corporate bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis and/or raising of term loans/external commercial borrowings in suitable tranches," the filing said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 02:52 pm