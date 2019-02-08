NHPC net profit plunges 73% to Rs 182 crore in Q3

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC reported 73.51 per cent decline in its standalone net profit to Rs 182.18 crore in the quarter ended December 31, on lower revenues. The standalone net profit stood at Rs 687.93 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, the comapny said in a statement.

The company's total revenues came down to Rs 1,691.22 crore in third quarter from Rs 2,066.11 crore a year ago, the statement said.

In April-December period, the company's net profit also came down to Rs 2,138.26 crore from Rs 2,569.23 crore in same period last fiscal. During the nine months its revenues also declined to Rs 6,899.71 crore from Rs 6,988.87 crore a year ago.

The company's net profit was Rs 2,758.65 crore in 2017-18.

Besides approving results, the company board also approved interim dividend at the rate of 7.10 per cent (Rs 0.71 per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of 10 each for 2018-19. The Board has fixed February 20, 2019 as the record date for ascertaining eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.