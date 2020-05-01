App
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC board to consider Rs 2,000 crore borrowing

"It is to inform that the Board of Directors of NHPC Limited in its meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 inter-alia will consider the proposal for borrowing of Rs 2000 crore by raising of debt," the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Friday said its board will next week consider a proposal to raise Rs 2,000 crore through debt.

"It is to inform that the Board of Directors of NHPC Limited in its meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 inter-alia will consider the proposal for borrowing of Rs 2000 crore by raising of debt," the company said in a BSE filing.

First Published on May 1, 2020 06:05 pm

tags #Business #Market news #NHPC

