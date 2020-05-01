NHPC board to consider Rs 2,000 crore borrowing

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Friday said its board will next week consider a proposal to raise Rs 2,000 crore through debt.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"It is to inform that the Board of Directors of NHPC Limited in its meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 inter-alia will consider the proposal for borrowing of Rs 2000 crore by raising of debt," the company said in a BSE filing.