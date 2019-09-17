App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC board okays plan to raise Rs 2,500 cr

NHPC's board in its meeting on Tuesday approved the proposal to raise debt up to Rs 2,500 crore in 2019-20 through secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible taxable corporate bonds in one or more series or tranches on private placement basis .

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
State-owned hydropower giant NHPC on September 17 said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through bonds, loans or external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

NHPC's board in its meeting on Tuesday approved the proposal to raise debt up to Rs 2,500 crore in 2019-20 through secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible taxable corporate bonds in one or more series or tranches on private placement basis and/or raising of term loans or inter-corporate loans or ECBs, according to a BSE filing by the company.

The board also decided that out of Rs 2,500 crore, debt up to Rs 2,000 crore be raised in first tranche and the balance debt of Rs 500 crore be raised after the completion of exercise for recovery of dues from beneficiaries and monetisation of under-utilised fixed assets.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 04:16 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #NHPC

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

