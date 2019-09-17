NHPC board okays plan to raise Rs 2,500 cr

State-owned hydropower giant NHPC on September 17 said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through bonds, loans or external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

NHPC's board in its meeting on Tuesday approved the proposal to raise debt up to Rs 2,500 crore in 2019-20 through secured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative non-convertible taxable corporate bonds in one or more series or tranches on private placement basis and/or raising of term loans or inter-corporate loans or ECBs, according to a BSE filing by the company.