NHPC arm to develop 10 GW renewable energy parks in Rajasthan

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

State-run NHPC Ltd on August 24 announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between its subsidiary and the Rajasthan government to develop renewable energy parks with a capacity of 10 gigawatts (GW) in Rajasthan.

The ultra mega renewable energy power parks (UMREPP) will be developed by NHPC Renewable Energy Limited (NHPC REL), the wholly-owned affiliate of the hydropower firm, which has signed the pact with the Rajasthan government.

"The memorandum provides a framework under which parties may collaborate and cooperate for setting up of 10 GW RE Parks (UMREPP)/ projects at sites identified inside Rajasthan, by optimum utilization of resources and knowledge base of both parties," NHPC informed the stock exchanges.

The renewable energy projects are to be "developed either on EPC or developer mode by NHPC REL", the regulatory filing further stated.