English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NHPC arm to develop 10 GW renewable energy parks in Rajasthan

    The ultra mega renewable energy power parks will be developed by NHPC Renewable Energy Limited (NHPC REL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of the state-run hydropower firm.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 07:33 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    State-run NHPC Ltd on August 24 announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between its subsidiary and the Rajasthan government to develop renewable energy parks with a capacity of 10 gigawatts (GW) in Rajasthan.

    The ultra mega renewable energy power parks (UMREPP) will be developed by NHPC Renewable Energy Limited (NHPC REL), the wholly-owned affiliate of the hydropower firm, which has signed the pact with the Rajasthan government.

    "The memorandum provides a framework under which parties may collaborate and cooperate for setting up of 10 GW RE Parks (UMREPP)/ projects at sites identified inside Rajasthan, by optimum utilization of resources and knowledge base of both parties," NHPC informed the stock exchanges.

    Also Read | NHPC to develop Nepal hydropower plant left by China

    The renewable energy projects are to be "developed either on EPC or developer mode by NHPC REL", the regulatory filing further stated.

    Close

    Related stories

    In July, the Rajasthan government had also signed an MoU with NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NREL), an arm of the public sector undertaking NTPC Ltd, to develop 10 GW-ultra mega renewable energy power parks in the state.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #NHPC Ltd #Rajasthan #renewable energy
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 07:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.