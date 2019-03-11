NHPC aims to boost capacity to 10 GW by 2022: Chairman Balraj Joshi

India's state-run hydroelectricity producer NHPC Ltd plans to raise its capacity by about 30 percent to 10 gigawatt by 2022, its chairman Balraj Joshi said on March 11.

Thermal power accounts for about two-thirds of India's overall 347 GW electricity generation capacity. New Delhi has set a target to install 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022.

The company's current generation capacity is about 7.1 GW, Joshi said.

NHPC plans a capital expenditure of 38 billion rupees ($543.79 million) for the fiscal year to March 2020, compared to about 20 billion rupees spent so far in this fiscal year, he said.