you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHB exposure in Dewan Housing Finance at Rs 2,435 crore

The bank's asset quality was significantly robust despite the concentration of HFCs and commercial banks in its loan portfolio, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
National Housing Bank (NHB), the principal agency that promotes housing finance institutions in India, has an exposure of Rs 2,435 crore in crisis-hit DHFL as on March 2019, a rating agency said.

"NHB's exposure in Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) and Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) stood at Rs 24.35 billion and Rs 1.75 billion, respectively, at end-March 2019... both of which were standard accounts as on end-June," India Ratings said in a note on Wednesday.

NHB made 15-per cent provisoning in the 2018-19 fiscal as a prudent measure, though DHFL was a standard account as on June, the note said.

There was a further recovery of Rs 4.2 million during FY19 and no fresh slippages, the rating agency said.

National Housing Bank's gross NPA ratio was flat at 0.01 per cent in FY19 as compared to the previous fiscal.

It also increased provisioning on standard assets to Rs 4,044 million in the last fiscal (FY18 was Rs 269 million), which lowered the return on average total assets to 1.06 per cent.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Business #DHFL #Market news #National Housing Bank

