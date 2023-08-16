NHAI sets up division to review design & construction of bridges, other structures

The Division will also help to build in-house capacity for designing, proof checking and construction of bridges and other critical structures.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), on August 16, created a Design Division to thoroughly assess bridge, specialized structure, and tunnel designs. This division will formulate policies and guidelines for the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of such infrastructure along the National Highways across the country.

According to a govt release, the division will review the preparation of the project, construction of new bridges, condition surveys & rehabilitation of existing old or distressed bridges, instrumentation to check the health of critical bridges, structures, tunnels and RE walls.

It will also review standalone bridges and specialized structures, which are at a DPR (Daily progress report) stage where DPRs started post June 2023, the release further said.

In addition, the Division will also undertake other things like review of construction methodologies, temporary structures, lifting and launching methods and prestressing methods of selected bridges and structures with span of more than 200 metres and special structures on random basis.

An assessment of the designs for all bridges and structures exceeding a length of 200 meters within the ongoing projects will also be conducted.

Designs of other bridges of span more than 60 metre, structures & tunnels of more than 200 metre length, RE walls above 10 metre height and other specialized structures will be reviewed on random basis.

The Division will hire advisers, consultants teams comprising bridge design experts, tunnel experts, RE wall experts, Geotech experts, soil/material testing labs etc.

The Division will also involve Design Experts/ Research Scholars / PG students from IITs/NITs for undertaking design reviews of structures, as required, the release further stated.

In addition, the division will organize certification courses for officers of MoRTH, NHAI, NHIDCL and personnel of contractors/ consultants on various aspects of design, construction, supervision & maintenance of bridges, tunnels and RE walls through Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE), Noida and Indian Railways Institute of Civil Engineering (IRICEL), Pune.

The Division will also develop an IT based monitoring system for bridge inventory, drawings, identification of distressed bridges and will also propose an annual plan for their repair and construction.

It will also nominate a team of experts in case of failure of bridges, structures, tunnel and RE walls for detailed analysis and issue guidelines to prevent such failures in future.

The Division will also help to build in-house capacity for designing, proof checking and construction of bridges and other critical structures.