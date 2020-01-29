App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NHAI seeks insurance cover for road projects to minimise risks: Report

The NHAI is reportedly trying to introduce the concept of surety bonds in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sought insurance cover for road projects to minimise the impact of potential risks, The Economic Times reported.

The NHAI has asked the Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to develop a new instrument, an official told the paper. The insurance regulator has not yet confirmed such an instrument.

The highways operator is trying to introduce the concept of surety bonds in India, the report said. It feels surety bonds will provide a cushion against financial risks of road projects, and ensure timely completion of construction.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Surety bonds are legally binding third-part agreements where one party takes the responsibility of another’s debt in the event of default. The system already exists in some countries, such as the US, UK, and Canada.

“This is a new instrument we are working on. We want that the performance obligation of concessionaires is brought under insurance,” the article quotes an official as saying.

One of the reasons such an instrument is being considered is because banks are finding it difficult to provide guarantees, a source told the paper.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari earlier in January highlighted the need to bring road projects under the insurance ambit.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 02:23 pm

tags #NHAI

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.