NHAI seeks insurance cover for road projects to minimise risks: Report

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sought insurance cover for road projects to minimise the impact of potential risks, The Economic Times reported.

The NHAI has asked the Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to develop a new instrument, an official told the paper. The insurance regulator has not yet confirmed such an instrument.

The highways operator is trying to introduce the concept of surety bonds in India, the report said. It feels surety bonds will provide a cushion against financial risks of road projects, and ensure timely completion of construction.

Surety bonds are legally binding third-part agreements where one party takes the responsibility of another’s debt in the event of default. The system already exists in some countries, such as the US, UK, and Canada.

“This is a new instrument we are working on. We want that the performance obligation of concessionaires is brought under insurance,” the article quotes an official as saying.

One of the reasons such an instrument is being considered is because banks are finding it difficult to provide guarantees, a source told the paper.