MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

NHAI records debt of Rs 3.17 lakh crore: Report

Highway toll revenues are estimated to have fallen by 4 percent during the same period to around Rs 26,000 crore, a media report said citing analysis by ICRA Ratings.

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
Highways (Representative image)

Highways (Representative image)

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) debt reached a new high of Rs 3.17 lakh crore at the end of fiscal year 2020-21, alongside a dip in revenues.

This figure is 27 percent higher than the Rs 2.49 lakh crore debt recorded at the end of FY20, Business Standard has reported.

Highway toll revenues are estimated to have fallen by 4 percent in FY21 to around Rs 26,000 crore, the report said citing analysis by ICRA Ratings.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

This gap between the toll revenues and NHAI's financial liabilities rose to an all-time high of 12.3x in FY21, Business Standard reported. This ratio was 2.5x in 2016 and 2.1x in FY14.

Close

This makes the highways authority the most indebted non-financial public sector enterprise in the country, the report said.

NHAI is set to borrow an additional Rs 65,000 crore in FY22 to fund its highway projects, according to India Ratings. This would take its debt to nearly Rs 3.8 lakh crore at the end of March 2022.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #NHAI
first published: Jul 6, 2021 12:07 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.