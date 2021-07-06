NHAI records debt of Rs 3.17 lakh crore: Report

Highways (Representative image)

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) debt reached a new high of Rs 3.17 lakh crore at the end of fiscal year 2020-21, alongside a dip in revenues.

This figure is 27 percent higher than the Rs 2.49 lakh crore debt recorded at the end of FY20, Business Standard has reported.

Highway toll revenues are estimated to have fallen by 4 percent in FY21 to around Rs 26,000 crore, the report said citing analysis by ICRA Ratings.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

This gap between the toll revenues and NHAI's financial liabilities rose to an all-time high of 12.3x in FY21, Business Standard reported. This ratio was 2.5x in 2016 and 2.1x in FY14.

This makes the highways authority the most indebted non-financial public sector enterprise in the country, the report said.

NHAI is set to borrow an additional Rs 65,000 crore in FY22 to fund its highway projects, according to India Ratings. This would take its debt to nearly Rs 3.8 lakh crore at the end of March 2022.