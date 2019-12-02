App
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHAI raises Rs 36,526 cr through IEBR

IEBR raised by the NHAI during "2019-20 (up to October 31, 2019)" stood at Rs 36,526 crore, while it was Rs 61,217 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 50,533 crore in 2017-18, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) raised Rs 36,526 crore through internal and extra budgetary resources (IEBR) till October 31 in the current financial year, Parliament was informed on December 2.

The government has released Rs 20,101 crore to the NHAI in the current financial year till October 31, he said.

While in the previous financial year, Rs 36,221.82 crore was released to the Authority, he said.

The NHAI utilises finances released by the ministry and also raises funds as per IEBR approved in the Union Budget, the minister said.

In so far as construction of new roads is concerned, these decisions are taken as per extant policies after taking into account inputs received from the related departments, ministries, and state governments.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Business #India #NHAI #Nitin Gadkari #Rajya Sabha

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.