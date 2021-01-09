MARKET NEWS

NHAI might target raising Rs 65,000 crore in 2021-22: Report

NHAI has set the target of raising Rs 65,000 crore in FY21, of which it had obtained Rs 45,000 crore by the end of December 2020.

January 09, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
Infra

Infra

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to raise around Rs 65,000 crore in 2021-22, similar to the target set in the current fiscal year.

The highways building authority might rely on models such as infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) and toll-operate-transfer, among others, to raise capital, The Economic Times reported.

"The NHAI board has approved the external funding plan; next year we will be looking to raise around Rs 65,000 crore from the markets," an official told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Ministry might include a plan related to the NHAI's fundraising during the upcoming Budget, The Economic Times reported.

The NHAI has set of the target of raising Rs 65,000 crore in FY21, of which it had obtained Rs 45,000 crore by the end of December 2020, the report said.

At the end of FY20, the NHAI had a debt of Rs 2.49 lakh crore, and might exceed Rs 3 lakh crore in the current fiscal year.

According to the report, the NHAI's total debt has multiplied more than 10 ten times since 2014-15, when it was Rs 24,188 crore.

"Even as our debt has increased, our repayment capacity has also strengthened," NHAI chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu told The Economic Times.
TAGS: #India #Infrastructure Investment Trust #INVIT #NHAI
