English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

First tranche of InvIT worth Rs 5,000 crore likely by mid-May: NHAI Chairman

The papers for setting up INvIT were filed with the SEBI on March 31, the NHAI chief said.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 09:18 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu on April 1 said he expects to launch first tranche of Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvIT) worth Rs 5,000 crore by mid-May.

The papers for setting up InvIT were filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 31, he said.

"Yesterday we decided we will file this InvIT before SEBI within this financial year. InvIT is again a success story as investors have shown great interest," Singh said.

"Investors have shown a lot of interest. We will hopefully launch the first trance (of Invit) by mid-May worth 50 billion rupees," he added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #INVIT #NHAI #SEBI #Sukhbir Singh Sandhu
first published: Apr 1, 2021 09:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.