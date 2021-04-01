First tranche of InvIT worth Rs 5,000 crore likely by mid-May: NHAI Chairman

Representative image

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu on April 1 said he expects to launch first tranche of Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvIT) worth Rs 5,000 crore by mid-May.

The papers for setting up InvIT were filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 31, he said.

"Yesterday we decided we will file this InvIT before SEBI within this financial year. InvIT is again a success story as investors have shown great interest," Singh said.

"Investors have shown a lot of interest. We will hopefully launch the first trance (of Invit) by mid-May worth 50 billion rupees," he added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)