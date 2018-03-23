NHAI awards Rs 1,395 cr contract for highway in Karnataka

NHAI has awarded two projects worth Rs 1,395.38 crore in Karnataka to Ashoka Concessions and Dilip Buildcon for widening of stretches of NH 4A, an official statement said today.

The four-laning of Belgaum-Khanapur Section of about 30 km has been awarded to Ashoka Concessions on Hybrid Annuity Mode at a cost of Rs 892.16 crore, it said.

Besides, two-laning of about 52 km of the highway on Karnataka/Goa border has been awarded to Dilip Buildcon on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode at a cost of Rs 503.22 crore.

The projects involve construction of two major and six minor bridges and five railway over bridges (ROBs), for free movement of traffic in major cross roads and reduce conflicts. Two bypasses have also been proposed for the stretch.

"Keeping in view the safety of road users, all major intersections have been provided with 21 vehicular underpasses/vehicular overpasses/ light vehicular underpasses etc. The project also provides four bus shelters," the statement issued by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

The concession period of the projects is 17.5 years, including construction period of 2.5 years.