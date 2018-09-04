App
Last Updated : Sep 4, 2018 07:26 pm

NGT seeks report from NBCC on revival of Purana Qila lake

The direction came on a plea filed by city-resident R K Gupta who contended that NBCC and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have put a plastic sheet on the bed of the lake, preventing groundwater recharge by both treated recycled water and rainwater.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal sought Tuesday a report from NBCC Limited on the revival of the iconic Purana Qila lake here after a plea alleged that the project was being undertaken in a manner which would damage the environment. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed NBCC to submit the report by September 24 when the matter would be heard next.

The plea said that the method of concretisation and laying down of the sheets will lead to damage of the lake.

"The ASI and NBCC should have noted that the Old Fort lake in its old form was unlined adding considerably to the groundwater recharge round the year in the area declared as critical by the Central Ground Water Board.

"By their act the two agencies have eliminated recharge through the bed of the lake causing grave environmental damage. The project as conceived and being implemented has adverse impacts on the environment, contrary to the ecosystem of the lakes," the bench said.

The petitioner has sought directions to restore the lake to its natural condition by removing impermeable plastic lining and explore alternative revival techniques for the water body.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 07:26 pm

tags #Business #India #Real Estate

