Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT rejects plea alleging falsification of emission readings by Mercedes Benz

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Tanuj Mittal alleging falsification of emission readings by manufacturers of Mercedes Benz.

PTI
File image
File image

The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea alleging falsification of emission readings by manufacturers of Mercedes Benz car saying there is no tangible material to support the violation of law. We find that neither the applicant claims to be a victim nor there is any material showing the loss suffered by the applicant.

"Nor he has shown his representative capacity to safeguard rights of people who may not be able to directly take the remedy. In absence of adequate particulars, we do not find it appropriate to entertain this application", a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Tanuj Mittal alleging falsification of emission readings by manufacturers of Mercedes Benz.

The plea stated that as per prospectus issued by the Company in May, 2020, the installation of cheat device in the engine and findings recorded by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority, are mentioned. On this basis, the plea sought action be taken against management of the car manufacturing company.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 04:37 pm

