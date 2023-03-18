 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NGT levies Rs 100 crore environmental compensation on Kochi Municipal Corporation

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

The NGT was hearing a matter in which it had initiated suo-motu (on its own) proceedings on the basis of a media report on an environmental emergency caused due to a fire at a dump site in Kochi.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Kochi Municipal Corporation in Kerala to pay an environmental compensation of Rs 100 crore for the damage to the environment because of its failure to handle solid waste.

The green panel has also observed that the state of Kerala and the authorities concerned have been an "utter failure" and have "rampantly violated the statutory solid waste management rules and orders", and the attitude of the authorities in not fixing accountability for environmental violations was "a threat to the rule of law".

"We are conscious that an identical issue is being dealt with by the Kerala High Court, but we make it clear that this order is without prejudice to and subject to the said proceedings. We are also informed that an identical issue is pending before the South Zone bench of the tribunal and it may, accordingly, take into account this order before proceeding further with any pending matter," a bench of Chairperson Justice AK Goel said.