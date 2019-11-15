NGO faces flak for organising children's marathon amid high pollution levels

Prayas-Juvenile Aid Centre faced severe criticism as hundreds of under-privileged children took part in a marathon organised by it on November 14 amid high pollution levels in Delhi.

The marathon, 'Run for Children', was organised by the NGO for children's day, from Vinay Marg to Hyatt Hotel around 6.30 am. Several people took to social media to criticise the event, which was organised on a day when the air quality in Delhi was in the 'severe' category.

"Seriously??? The air pollution level in Delhi has gone so worse this week that schools are closed till 15th and on the other side this 'Run for Children' event is organised. Who organizes this and what's wrong with them?? #DelhiPollution #DelhiAirEmergency," said Juned Sumra, a cyclist, on Twitter.

"So ironical...ppl cant go to #schools due to #pollution and #LIC is organizing a run for #children in #Delhi," Krishna Mohan Uppu, a bureaucrat, tweeted.

On the night of November 13, the Delhi government had directed the closure of schools until November 15 due to high levels of pollution.

Amod Kanth, former IPS officer and general secretary of the NGO, said the message to call off the marathon could not be conveyed at the last minute.

"The marathon which started at the Vinay Marg in Chanakyapuri was cut short after conducting a symbolic run for a few metres. After that the students took to cultural activities," he said.

Kanth said the marathon is being organised every year since its inception on this day in 1988.

Indu Singh, director (special projects) with the NGO, said they had begun preparations for the event a month back and there was no mechanism to inform the children at the last minute as several other NGOs were involved in it.