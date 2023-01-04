English
    NGEL, HPCL partner to develop green energy projects

    PTI
    January 04, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST
    Representative image

    NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for the development of renewable energy-based power projects.

    Under the agreement, NTPC said its renewable energy arm — NGEL — will also supply 400 MW round-the-clock to HPCL.

    "NGEL and HPCL signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on for the development of renewable energy based power projects to tap business opportunities in RE (sector) and supply of 400 MW round the clock renewable power for requirements of HPCL," NTPC said in a statement.

    The MoU was signed in the national capital on Tuesday in the presence of NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh and Shuvendu Gupta, Executive Director – Bio Fuels & Renewables, HPCL, and other senior officials of both companies.
