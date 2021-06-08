MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

NFRA issues consultation paper on ways to enhance its engagement with stakeholders

The TAC had undertaken a consultative exercise to review NFRA's engagement with its stakeholders and had recommended ways to enhance the engagement.

PTI
June 08, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has sought comments on a consultation paper regarding its engagement with stakeholders.

The consultation paper is focused on 'enhancing engagement with stakeholders' and it has been prepared after taking into consideration various recommendations made by a Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) that was set up by NFRA.

The TAC had undertaken a consultative exercise to review NFRA's engagement with its stakeholders and had recommended ways to enhance the engagement.

"Important recommendations of the TAC relate to formation of advisory/consulting groups, institution of fellowship programmes, publication of NFRA's inspection policy, and building up of NFRA's regulatory capacity," an official release said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of comments by public and the stakeholders is July 10.

Close
Established in October 2018, NFRA's fundamental objective is to drive systemic change in the Indian financial reporting system for Public Interest Entities (PIEs).
PTI
TAGS: #Business #National Financial Reporting Authority
first published: Jun 8, 2021 08:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey