NFRA issues consultation paper on ways to enhance its engagement with stakeholders

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has sought comments on a consultation paper regarding its engagement with stakeholders.

The consultation paper is focused on 'enhancing engagement with stakeholders' and it has been prepared after taking into consideration various recommendations made by a Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) that was set up by NFRA.

The TAC had undertaken a consultative exercise to review NFRA's engagement with its stakeholders and had recommended ways to enhance the engagement.

"Important recommendations of the TAC relate to formation of advisory/consulting groups, institution of fellowship programmes, publication of NFRA's inspection policy, and building up of NFRA's regulatory capacity," an official release said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of comments by public and the stakeholders is July 10.

Established in October 2018, NFRA's fundamental objective is to drive systemic change in the Indian financial reporting system for Public Interest Entities (PIEs).