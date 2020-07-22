NFRA bars ex-Deloitte chief Udayan Sen from being appointed auditor for 7 years

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has debarred former head of Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP Udayan Sen from being appointed as an auditor or internal auditor for any company for a period of seven years. This comes after his role in the fraud-hit IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN). The regulator has also imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 25 lakh on Sen, having found him guilty of professional misconduct and complicity in the fraudulent presentation of the company's financial statements.

Noting that there was a serious lapse in the discharge of duties by Sen as IFIN's engagement partner, the NFRA said in its 88-page order, "In this case it has been clearly shown that the independence in mind and independence in appearance of statutory auditor has been totally compromised. "

Sen was issued a show-cause notice by the NFRA earlier this year on January 17, 2020, asking him to provide reasons for why action should not be taken against him for professional misconduct in respect of his performance as Engagement Partner in the statutory audit of IL&FS for the year 2017-18. He was given over a month to file his reply in the matter. However, the order notes that Sen filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court on February 7.

Considerable time had been given to Sen to file his response, however, the sequence of events and all other facts highlight that he had continuously tried to delay the proceedings for no justifiable cause, the order said.

"As a professional accounting firm we are surprised and concerned that the NFRA has chosen to issue and make public an order against a former partner of the Firm, in spite of the question of its jurisdiction being sub-judice and awaiting adjudication and disposal by the Hon’ble Delhi High Court," a Deloitte India spokesperson said.