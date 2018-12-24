App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2018 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

NFL takes Rs 1,044 cr loan from SBI for energy efficiency projects

The rupee term loan has been sanctioned by SBI in debt:equity ratio of 90:10.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-owned fertiliser firm NFL said on December 24 it has taken Rs 1,044-crore loan from SBI to finance energy efficiency projects at its plants.

In a filing to the BSE, NFL said it has "singed rupee loan agreement with SBI for an amount of Rs 1,044 crore on December 24 and has achieved financial closure for its Energy Reduction Schemes at Panipat, Nangal and Bathinda projects and other capex at various units with total project cost of Rs 1,160 crore."

The rupee term loan has been sanctioned by SBI in debt:equity ratio of 90:10.
First Published on Dec 24, 2018 09:57 pm

tags #Business #India #NFL #SBI

