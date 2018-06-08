NFC's new production facility to be set up at Kota

The Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) here is setting up a new production facility at Kota in Rajasthan at a cost of around Rs 2,000 crore, NFC's Chief Executive Dinesh Srivastava said today. "Kota plant is coming up.Civil work is going on...Initial project is nearly Rs 2,000 crore plus.

This is the new project (Kota) Rs 2,000 crore plus," he told reporters on the sidelines of NFC Day-2018. NFC, Hyderabad is engaged in the manufacture and supply of fuel assemblies and reactor core structural components for all the operating Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) and Boiling Water Reactors (BWRs) in the country.

In addition, NFC supplies all sub-assemblies for the first Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), NFC sources said. The Kota plant makes 'tubes', which is a part of the process of manufacturing fuel, he said. Referring to the Centre's decision to construct 10 indigenous pressurized heavy water nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 7,000 MW, Srivasatva said the NFC is gearing up for the task of supplying fuel.

"So, we have to supply all the nuclear fuel for all the upcoming reactors. Ten reactors means 7000 MW," he said.

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Director K N Vyas and Chairman and Chief Executive of Heavy Water Board U Kamachi Mudali attended the event. They appreciated the contribution and efforts of NFC in fuel manufacturing.