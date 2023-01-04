 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nexus Venture eyes $700 million fund to bet on India, US tech startups: Sources

Reuters
Jan 04, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

The planned fund raising, which one of the sources said will close within two months, is an indication that investors may be starting to get more comfortable with Indian technology company valuations after the poor market performance in 2022 of some high-flying startups and amid a global tech sector rout.

India's Nexus Venture Partners is in advanced talks to raise a $700 million fund, the second-biggest such pool to be garnered in the country in the past year, to invest in domestic and U.S.-based technology firms, two sources with direct knowledge said.

It would also expand the pool of funds available to startups, at a time when fundraising by Indian startups fell by a third last year to $24 billion, Venture Intelligence data showed.

Founded in 2006, Nexus was one of the first Indian venture capital firms to invest in U.S. and India-based software startups. The new fund will be its seventh so far and take the firm's assets under management to more than $2 billion.

Some of Nexus' existing investors include global pension funds, billionaire family offices and endowment funds. The new fund has received a strong response from endowments, one of the sources said, without sharing names of any specific investors.

Nexus will invest the new funds - which will be the biggest raised in India after Sequoia's $2.85 billion fund in mid-2022 - in early stage funding rounds of Indian internet and technology startups, as well as U.S.-based software firms, the sources said.