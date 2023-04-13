Next round of India-UK FTA talks this month

The next round of talks between India and the UK on the proposed free trade agreement will take place later this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, replying to a question at his weekly media briefing, said the talks will take place around the period from April 24 to 28.

The two sides have been engaged in negotiations for an ambitious free trade agreement.

To a question on whether India is satisfied with action by British authorities against those involved in recent vandalism and attack on the Indian high commission in London, he said New Delhi wanted to see action on the ground.

"The issue is not of satisfaction. We wanted to see action on the ground," he said. India has been calling for action against those who vandalised the national flag as well the high commission. "We are certainly pressing them to continue to take measures to ensure the security of premises (and) safety of our diplomatic and consular personnel who are there in London. This is the ongoing conversation we are having with the UK authorities," Bagchi said. The Indian flag at the Indian mission in London was pulled down during a protest by pro-Khalistani elements last month.

PTI