 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Next round of India-UK FTA talks this month

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the talks will take place around the period from April 24 to 28.

The two sides have been engaged in negotiations for an ambitious free trade agreement. (Representative Image)

The next round of talks between India and the UK on the proposed free trade agreement will take place later this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, replying to a question at his weekly media briefing, said the talks will take place around the period from April 24 to 28.

The two sides have been engaged in negotiations for an ambitious free trade agreement.

To a question on whether India is satisfied with action by British authorities against those involved in recent vandalism and attack on the Indian high commission in London, he said New Delhi wanted to see action on the ground.