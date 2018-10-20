App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Next IMF loan will be 'the last': Pakistan finance minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan's administration has sent mixed messages over whether Pakistan will enter another IMF programme

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.

Pakistan's finance minister promised on Saturday to end the country's reliance on International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailouts to shore up its shaky economy, as officials prepare to negotiate a new loan.

Asad Umar's pledge comes days after Pakistan's central bank warned inflation could double in the coming year - hitting 7.5 percent - while the country's growth target rate of 6.2 percent would likely be missed.

"This will be the 13th and the last IMF programme," Umar said during a speech at the Karachi Stock Exchange.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's administration has sent mixed messages over whether Pakistan will enter another IMF programme, with the former cricketer suggesting this week that going to the fund may not be necessary.

related news

But Umar spoke in grave terms of the country's balance of payment crisis, which has sparked a depreciation of the rupee and sent stocks tumbling.

"We are heading towards bankruptcy very fast. We have to save the 210 million Pakistanis," Umar added.

An IMF team is set to arrive in Pakistan in early November to begin negotiations.

Similar vows to end reliance on IMF loans have been made by past governments including former premier Nawaz Sharif's administration, which received a $6.6 billion loan to tackle a similar crisis in 2013.

Khan's new administration took office in August vowing to weigh up whether to seek an IMF bailout as it sought other avenues of financing, including from "friendly" countries such as China and Saudi Arabia.

But aid has been in short supply and economists' warnings have grown urgent.

The government also announced this week that Khan would attend a controversial Saudi Arabian investment summit in the coming days.

The meeting has been shunned by leading policy-makers and corporate chiefs in response to the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul - a scandal that has tipped Riyadh into a diplomatic crisis.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 07:50 pm

tags #Business #world

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.