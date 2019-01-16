App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 03:22 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Next 6 months will be fruitful for media industry: Zee Entertainment CEO

'We would be looking at 30 percent plus guideline remaining for the next fiscal,' said Zee Entertainment's CEO Punit Goenka

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) on January 15 reported a 50.56 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 562.76 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the results and shared company's outlook.

"The next 6 months will be fruitful for the media industry," Goenka said on January 16.

Talking about the business, he said, "With our advent of the market share gains that we have seen, we hope to beat that growth level going forward in the next couple of quarters as well."

"We would be looking at 30 percent plus guideline remaining for the next fiscal as well despite our heightened investments in the digital space and television space that we are making by expanding into other regional markets that we are not present in currently," he added.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 03:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

