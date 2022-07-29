Newsmaker: Shree Cement's Q1 Earnings Decoded | MD, HM Bangur Shares Future Outlook

HM Bangur of Shree Cement speaks to Moneycontrol on Q1 earnings, changing dynamics of cement industry, inorganic expansion plans, and more. Shree Cement reported a 52 percent decline in standalone net profit. Standalone revenues for the Rajasthan-based cement major rose 21.8 percent on-year to Rs 4,203 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 3,449 crore registered in the same quarter last year. On sequential basis, the revenue was marginally higher by 2.5 percent from the revenue of Rs 4,099 crore recorded in the previous quarter. Watch the video to know how the company's expansion plans and more!