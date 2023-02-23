News18 Gujarati races to leadership position in news segment

News18 Gujarati has bagged the number one spot in Gujarati news segment with 25.1 percent market share for the week ending February 23, according to latest data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

As per the latest BARC data, News18 Gujarati has is leading over ABP Asmita, TV9 Gujarati, Sandesh News, VTV News and Mantavya 24x7 News. ABP Asmita stood second at 23.9 percent market share, whereas the market share of TV9 Gujarati was at 19.3 percent.

Sandesh News stood at 14.4 percent, VTV and Mantavya 24x7 News captured 13.9 percent and 3.4 percent market share, respectively.

News18 Gujarati is said to present shows that offer unmatched perspective and also decode the news to make it easily comprehensible. Network18 Group's latest informative Gujarati news web portal has also gained significant traction on YouTube as well as social media platforms.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News