June 08, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

-- NIA Special Court, Mumbai, on June 7, sentenced two Bangladeshis to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the Thane fake currency case.

-- The accused have also been fined Rs 10,000 each under Sections 489C and 489B of the IPC and Section 16 of the UA(P) Act.

-- The accused have been identified as Abdullah Shaikdar and Najmul Hasan, both residents of Khulna, Bangladesh.

-- Shaikdar, with the help of five other accused (all residents of Khulna), was circulating high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) in Thane.

Two of his accomplices, including Najmul and one Mohd Sobuj Motur Khan, have been arrested.