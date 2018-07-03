News LIVE: ED to seek fugitive tag for Choksi after court takes cognisance of chargesheet

ED to seek fugitive tag for Choksi after court takes cognisance of chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate is set to move a special Mumbai court seeking the 'fugitive economic offender' tag for Gitanjali Gems owner Mehul Choksi and confiscate his assets worth over Rs 6,000 crore in the USD 2 billion PNB scam.

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court today took cognisance of a criminal prosecution compliant - chargesheet - filed by the agency against Choksi and 13 others on June 28 under the anti-money laundering law.